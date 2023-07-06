Pattaya Police Launch Major Anti-crime Operation Specifically Targeting Foreign Criminals
Foreigners of various nationalities were arrested in a major anti-crime operation specifically targeting foreigners in Pattaya.
British Man Attacks Elderly Australian Tourist at Pattaya GoGo
Pattaya police on Thursday, July 6th, held a press conference to address the arrests of foreign suspects in five high-profile criminal cases in Thailand.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.