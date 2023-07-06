New Thai PM expected within 3 parliament sessions

TN July 6, 2023 0
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok. Photo: P Phongsakon. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The new prime minister is likely to be installed within the first three joint sessions of the House of Representatives and the Senate, scheduled for the next two weeks, said Deputy House Speaker-elect Pichet Chuamuangphan.

No time limit to elect Thai Prime Minister: House speaker-elect

Mr Pichet said on Thursday that the three sessions were planned for July 13, 19 and 20, and they should provide enough time for the election of the new prime minister.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Dengue and Malaria patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital

Dengue fever on the rise in Thailand

TN July 6, 2023 0
Flooded road in Pak Kret Nonthaburi

Meteorological Department Warns of Accumulated Rainfall

TN July 6, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat taking a selfie.

No time limit to elect Thai Prime Minister: House speaker-elect

TN July 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

New Thai PM expected within 3 parliament sessions

TN July 6, 2023 0
Dengue and Malaria patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital

Dengue fever on the rise in Thailand

TN July 6, 2023 0
Flooded road in Pak Kret Nonthaburi

Meteorological Department Warns of Accumulated Rainfall

TN July 6, 2023 0
Marc Márquez, riding his Repsol Honda, doing a wheelie whilst crossing the line and winning the 2018 MotoGP Grand Prix in Buri Ram.

OR Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix Returns to Buri Ram

TN July 6, 2023 0
Anoru, Pattani District

Negotiator killed, militant shot dead in Pattani

TN July 5, 2023 0