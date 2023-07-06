New Thai PM expected within 3 parliament sessions









The new prime minister is likely to be installed within the first three joint sessions of the House of Representatives and the Senate, scheduled for the next two weeks, said Deputy House Speaker-elect Pichet Chuamuangphan.

No time limit to elect Thai Prime Minister: House speaker-elect

Mr Pichet said on Thursday that the three sessions were planned for July 13, 19 and 20, and they should provide enough time for the election of the new prime minister.

