British Man Attacks Elderly Australian Tourist at Pattaya GoGo

Night life in Pattaya, a beer bar near Walking Street

Night life in Pattaya, a club near Walking Street. Photo: Jason D' Great / flickr.




A heavily drunk and nearly naked British man attacked an elderly Australian tourist with a beer bottle at a Pattaya A-gogo. The 77-year-old victim suffered head injuries and was hospitalized.

Well-known singer attacked by drunk man on stage at a pub in Rangsit

The incident was reported to Pattaya Police at 10:30 PM yesterday, May 2nd. The authorities coordinated with Sawang Boriboon rescue workers and rushed to the incident scene at the Tahitian Queen A-gogo bar on Pattaya Beach Road in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district.

