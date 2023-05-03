British Man Attacks Elderly Australian Tourist at Pattaya GoGo









A heavily drunk and nearly naked British man attacked an elderly Australian tourist with a beer bottle at a Pattaya A-gogo. The 77-year-old victim suffered head injuries and was hospitalized.

Well-known singer attacked by drunk man on stage at a pub in Rangsit

The incident was reported to Pattaya Police at 10:30 PM yesterday, May 2nd. The authorities coordinated with Sawang Boriboon rescue workers and rushed to the incident scene at the Tahitian Queen A-gogo bar on Pattaya Beach Road in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





