Cabinet approves 10.46bn baht electricity subsidy

TN May 3, 2023 0
Bus and power cables on a busy street in Bangkok

A bus and power cables on a busy street in Bangkok. Photo: pxhere.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cabinet has approved a proposal for a 10.46 billion baht budget for an electricity price subsidy. This proposal is being submitted to the Election Commission for approval.

Fuel Tariff For Electricity Bills Cut Expected

According to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri, this scheme aims to provide subsidies of different amounts to households, depending on their levels of electricity consumption.

The scheme will provide tiered discounts for households consuming up to 300 units of electricity per month from May through August this year, while houses consuming up to 500 units of electricity in the May billing cycle will receive a 150 baht discount.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



