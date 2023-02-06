Well-known singer attacked by drunk man on stage at a pub in Rangsit

February 6, 2023 TN
One Night in Bangkok

Bangkok at night. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




A well-known singer was attacked while performing on the stage of a pub in the Rangsit district of Pathum Thani Province on Saturday night.

According to the “Benz Apache” Facebook page, the unknown assailant walked onto the stage and approached singer Jirakorn Sompitak, which a guard attempted to prevent.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



