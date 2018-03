An under-construction pedestrian bridge crossing Rangsit-Nayok road collapsed on Friday morning (March 9), causing traffic to a standstill.

The incident caused huge traffic jams as it is the main road used by thousands of motorists to travel to Bangkok to work during the morning rush hours, and alternative route for those leaving Bangkok to other destinations in the East and the Northeast.

By Thai PBS