Freak storm wrecks havoc in Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani

Four people sustained minor injuries, five cars were damaged by 11 power poles which were pulled down by a freak storm which hit Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani on Wednesday afternoon (March 7).

The collapse of the power poles along the Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok road in Village 3 of Thanyaburi district forced officials of the provincial electricity authority to cut off the electricity supply before they could remove the fallen power poles from the road with the use of heavy machinery.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS