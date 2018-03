MAE HONG SON, 8th March 2018 (NNT)-Local authorities in the North and North East of Thailand have told local residents not to engage in burning activities so they can deal with existing smog problems.

In Mae Hong Son province, Provicial Governor Suebsak Iamwijarn has opened a smog and wildfire prevention command center to coordinate relief efforts and respond to any emergency.

