Bangkok will join 7,000 cities in 178 countries in the world to turn off lights for one hour on March 24 to mark the Earth Hour, the world’s biggest annual environmental event to ease global warming.

Deputy governor of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Chakkaphan Piewngam said Bangkok will join in this significant event with 7,000 cities in 178 countries worldwide for one hour to show it cares about the environment.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS