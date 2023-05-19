Thai serial murder suspect heavily involved in online gambling

TN May 19, 2023 0
Parked Police Pickup

Parked Police Pickup. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Serial murder suspect Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn is alleged to be a heavy online gambler who has spent a combined 78 million baht betting since 2020, with up to 10 million baht wagered in a single day, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief, told the media today (Friday).

Police follow B78m money trail in ‘Aem Cyanide’ case

He said that the suspect admitted to having engaged in online gambling since 2020, using money she obtained from a “share” lending scheme, car refinancing and loans from informal lenders, adding that, while her former husband Pol Lt-Col Vitoon was not involved in the gambling, he gave her the money acquired from cooperatives and a home mortgage.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

