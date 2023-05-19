Rainy Season to Start Next Week

May 19, 2023
Couple with an umbrella riding a motorcycle in the rain

Couple with an umbrella riding a motorcycle in the rain on a flooded street in Thailand. Photo: Sukanto Debnath / flickr.




BANGKOK, May 19 (TNA) – The rainy season in Thailand will start on May 22, according to the Meteorological Department.

Several Areas in Bangkok Flooded After Heavy Rain

It forecast less rainfall this year, compared to that of last year. The amount of precipitation during the rainy season for the whole country is projected to be five per cent less than the normal range.

The dry spell is likely from mid-June to mid-July, leading to shortage of water for agriculture in many areas particularly those located outside the irrigation zones.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



