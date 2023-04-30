Several Areas in Bangkok Flooded After Heavy Rain
Downpouring morning rain flooded many areas in Bangkok today, April 30th.
Phuket warns of flash floods over the next week
According to the Department of Drainage and Sewerage, moderate to heavy rain occurred in many districts in Bangkok, such as Huai Khwang, Din Daeng, Chatuchak, Bang Sue, Dusit, Ratchathewi, Phaya Thai, Bang Phlat, Phra Nakhon, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Watthana, Khlong Toei, Khlong San, Yannawa, and Bang Rak.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational
