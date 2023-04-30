Taxi Crashes into Ambulance at Phuket Intersection

Rescue ambulance at Phuket Vegetarian Festival

Rescue ambulance in Phuket at night. Photo: Phuket@photographer.net / flickr.




The Wichit Police were notified of the accident at 3:00 P.M. on Friday (April 28th) at the Darasamut Intersection in Wichit.

Intoxicated man arrested after stealing ambulance in Bangkok and crashing

Police and the Phuket Express arrived at the scene to find the damaged ambulance and the damaged SUV taxi. The ambulance driver, identified only as Mr. Eakkaluck, 37, and an unidentified 34 year-old patient had sustained several injuries while the taxi driver, named only by his first name of Mr. Suppachai, was not injured.

