Heritage Building in Danger! Save Bangkok's Robot Building

Robot Building, UOB Bank, in Bangkok in 2021.

Robot Building, UOB Bank, in Bangkok in 2021. Photo: Chainwit.




Bangkok’s landmark “Robot Building” on Sathorn Road is under threat. The heritage building erected in 1987 is likely to see its internationally acclaimed design come to an end if its current owner continues with ongoing renovations.

Robot Building in Bangkok

An alliance of cultural, urban design, and building conservation organizations have expressed their disagreement with the Robot Building’s owner United Overseas Bank (UOB)’s renovation of the iconic Robot Building, once the headquarters of Bank of Asia. The group said at its press conference on Friday that the renovation would bring an end to the unique design of national artist Sumet Jumsai na Ayudhya.

SCONTE (the Society for The Conservation of National Treasure and Environment), Docomomo Thai, an NGO dedicated to the documentation and conservation of buildings, sites, and neighbourhoods of the modern movement, and a group of people who love the Robot Building jointly held the press event to release a statement that calls for an end to the ongoing renovation that will harm the Robot Building.

