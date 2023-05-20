Northeastern Thailand pleased with MFP-led coalition: survey









A majority of people in northeastern Thailand are satisfied with the formula for the formation of a coalition government led by Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat, according to a survey by E-Saan Poll.

Thailand’s new coalition government taking shape: Pita Limjaroenrat

The E-Saan Centre for Business and Economic Research (ECBER) of Khon Kaen University conducted the survey of 1,100 respondents aged 18 and over across 20 provinces in the Northeast.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





