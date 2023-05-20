Northeastern Thailand pleased with MFP-led coalition: survey

TN May 20, 2023
Farmers in Surin province

Farmers in Surin province, Isan. Photo: FarmWest (Pixabay).




A majority of people in northeastern Thailand are satisfied with the formula for the formation of a coalition government led by Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat, according to a survey by E-Saan Poll.

Thailand’s new coalition government taking shape: Pita Limjaroenrat

The E-Saan Centre for Business and Economic Research (ECBER) of Khon Kaen University conducted the survey of 1,100 respondents aged 18 and over across 20 provinces in the Northeast.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



