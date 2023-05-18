Thailand’s new coalition government taking shape: Pita Limjaroenrat









Move Forward party’s Pita Limjaroenrat said on Thursday that his eight-party coalition is taking shape and whether more parties will join the coalition depends on the negotiating team he has set up, adding “The initial goal of the negotiation team is to find the optimal number that gives me stability, as well as making sure that we can work as a team”.

Two More Parties to Join Move Forward-led Coalition

He was speaking at a crowded press conference at a Bangkok hotel, along with representatives of the seven other coalition partners, namely Pheu Thai, Prachachat, Thai Sang Thai, Seri Ruam Thai, Palang Sangkom Mai, Pheu Thai Ruam Palang, Pentham, which have a combined 313 House seats.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

