Thailand’s new coalition government taking shape: Pita Limjaroenrat

TN May 18, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat, Prime minister of Thailand and leader of the Move Forward Party.

Pita Limjaroenrat, Prime minister of Thailand and leader of the Move Forward Party. Photo: Sirakorn Lamyai.




Move Forward party’s Pita Limjaroenrat said on Thursday that his eight-party coalition is taking shape and whether more parties will join the coalition depends on the negotiating team he has set up, adding “The initial goal of the negotiation team is to find the optimal number that gives me stability, as well as making sure that we can work as a team”.

Two More Parties to Join Move Forward-led Coalition

He was speaking at a crowded press conference at a Bangkok hotel, along with representatives of the seven other coalition partners, namely Pheu Thai, Prachachat, Thai Sang Thai, Seri Ruam Thai, Palang Sangkom Mai, Pheu Thai Ruam Palang, Pentham, which have a combined 313 House seats.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Ban Chao Phraya Rattanathibet House (Phum Srichaiyan) has a long history of at least 100 years. The Constitutional Court of Thailand.

15-year-old teen held on 112 charge freed after 50 days

TN May 18, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra in USA.

Ex-PM Thaksin emphasises respect for the monarchy

TN May 18, 2023 0
Move Forward Party official logo white background.

Two More Parties to Join Move Forward-led Coalition

TN May 18, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Ban Chao Phraya Rattanathibet House (Phum Srichaiyan) has a long history of at least 100 years. The Constitutional Court of Thailand.

15-year-old teen held on 112 charge freed after 50 days

TN May 18, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat, Prime minister of Thailand and leader of the Move Forward Party.

Thailand’s new coalition government taking shape: Pita Limjaroenrat

TN May 18, 2023 0
Second Road in Pattaya.

Cannabis Vendor in Pattaya Stabs Indian Tourist in Road Rage Incident

TN May 18, 2023 0
A cat in Vietnam.

Alleged cat-killing Chachoengsao monk defrocked and charged with animal cruelty

TN May 18, 2023 0
Chinese tourist girls in Pattaya

Pattaya Police Nab Remaining Suspects in Robbery Case Against Chinese Tourists

TN May 18, 2023 0