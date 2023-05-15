15-year-old teen held on 112 charge freed after 50 days

The Constitutional Court of Thailand. Ban Chao Phraya Rattanathibet House (Phum Srichaiyan) has a long history of at least 100 years. Photo: CKasa.









A 15-year-old girl who had spent 50 days in detention on a charge of royal defamation walked free on Thursday afternoon after a court ordered her release, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said.

Police from the Samran Rat station had gone to the Central Juvenile and Family Court on Thursday morning to seek the further detention of Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai while they investigate the case further, but the court rejected the request. It said the police already had enough material to support their investigation.

