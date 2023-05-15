15-year-old teen held on 112 charge freed after 50 days

TN May 18, 2023 0
Ban Chao Phraya Rattanathibet House (Phum Srichaiyan) has a long history of at least 100 years. The Constitutional Court of Thailand.

The Constitutional Court of Thailand. Ban Chao Phraya Rattanathibet House (Phum Srichaiyan) has a long history of at least 100 years. Photo: CKasa.




A 15-year-old girl who had spent 50 days in detention on a charge of royal defamation walked free on Thursday afternoon after a court ordered her release, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said.

Thai Man Gets 20 Years for Royal Defamation

Police from the Samran Rat station had gone to the Central Juvenile and Family Court on Thursday morning to seek the further detention of Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai while they investigate the case further, but the court rejected the request. It said the police already had enough material to support their investigation.

Full story: Bangkok Post Name

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Pita Limjaroenrat, Prime minister of Thailand and leader of the Move Forward Party.

Thailand’s new coalition government taking shape: Pita Limjaroenrat

TN May 18, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra in USA.

Ex-PM Thaksin emphasises respect for the monarchy

TN May 18, 2023 0
Move Forward Party official logo white background.

Two More Parties to Join Move Forward-led Coalition

TN May 18, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Ban Chao Phraya Rattanathibet House (Phum Srichaiyan) has a long history of at least 100 years. The Constitutional Court of Thailand.

15-year-old teen held on 112 charge freed after 50 days

TN May 18, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat, Prime minister of Thailand and leader of the Move Forward Party.

Thailand’s new coalition government taking shape: Pita Limjaroenrat

TN May 18, 2023 0
Second Road in Pattaya.

Cannabis Vendor in Pattaya Stabs Indian Tourist in Road Rage Incident

TN May 18, 2023 0
A cat in Vietnam.

Alleged cat-killing Chachoengsao monk defrocked and charged with animal cruelty

TN May 18, 2023 0
Chinese tourist girls in Pattaya

Pattaya Police Nab Remaining Suspects in Robbery Case Against Chinese Tourists

TN May 18, 2023 0