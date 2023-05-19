Nakhon Ratchasima is world’s 4th city to be declared ‘Triple Crown’ by UNESCO

TN May 19, 2023 0
Wat Luang Phor Toh, is a modern and very popular Buddhist temple in Sikhio town, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat), sponsored by the actor Sorapong Chatree

Wat Luang Phor Toh, a very popular Buddhist temple in Sikhio town, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat), sponsored by the actor Sorapong Chatree. Photo: Adventure in Thailand.




Nakhon Ratchasima, in Thailand’s north-east, has become the world’s fourth place to gain UNESCO’s coveted “Triple Crown”, after the international organisation declared the Khorat Geopark a Global Geopark on Wednesday.

Visiting Nakhon Ratchasima, the gate to Isan

The Khorat Geopark covers five districts in the province, including Mueang, Sikhio, Sung Noen, Kham Thale So and Chaloem Phra Kiat.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Night Market in Ubon Ratchathani

Two charged with human trafficking during karaoke raid in Ubon Ratchathani

TN May 13, 2023 0
Temple in Bangkok

Police seek further detention of 6 suspects in major temple embezzlement probe

TN May 11, 2023 0
Donation box at Si Phum in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Former Monk Detained on Charges of Embezzling Temple Donations in Nakhon Ratchasima

TN May 8, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Couple with an umbrella riding a motorcycle in the rain

Rainy Season to Start Next Week

TN May 19, 2023 0
Parked Police Pickup

Thai serial murder suspect heavily involved in online gambling

TN May 19, 2023 0
Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani

Fifteen Students Injured After Minivan Crash in Prachinburi

TN May 19, 2023 0
Speedboats in a pier, Phuket

Boat Captain Charged After 35 Tourists, Mostly Foreign, Injured in Boat Crash in Phuket

TN May 19, 2023 0
Thai chicken in separate cages

Nakhon Sawan district chief charged with demanding bribes

TN May 19, 2023 0