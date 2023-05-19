Nakhon Ratchasima is world’s 4th city to be declared ‘Triple Crown’ by UNESCO

Wat Luang Phor Toh, a very popular Buddhist temple in Sikhio town, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat), sponsored by the actor Sorapong Chatree. Photo: Adventure in Thailand.









Nakhon Ratchasima, in Thailand’s north-east, has become the world’s fourth place to gain UNESCO’s coveted “Triple Crown”, after the international organisation declared the Khorat Geopark a Global Geopark on Wednesday.

Visiting Nakhon Ratchasima, the gate to Isan

The Khorat Geopark covers five districts in the province, including Mueang, Sikhio, Sung Noen, Kham Thale So and Chaloem Phra Kiat.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

