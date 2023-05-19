Nakhon Ratchasima is world’s 4th city to be declared ‘Triple Crown’ by UNESCO
Nakhon Ratchasima, in Thailand’s north-east, has become the world’s fourth place to gain UNESCO’s coveted “Triple Crown”, after the international organisation declared the Khorat Geopark a Global Geopark on Wednesday.
Visiting Nakhon Ratchasima, the gate to Isan
The Khorat Geopark covers five districts in the province, including Mueang, Sikhio, Sung Noen, Kham Thale So and Chaloem Phra Kiat.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.