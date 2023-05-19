Ex-Bhumjaithai MPs Sentenced for Allowing Others to Use Their Cards in Parliament









BANGKOK, May 19 (TNA) – Three former MPs of the Bhumjaithai Party were sentenced to nine months in jail for giving their ID cards to other lawmakers to vote on their behalf during a parliamentary debate on the budget bill in January 2020.

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders handed down nine-month sentence to Phatthalung MPs Chalong Terdwirapong, Phumsit Kongmee and party-list MP Nathee Ratchakitprakarn without suspension and stripped them of their political right. They were also dismissed them from political office.

