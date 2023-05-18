Cannabis Vendor in Pattaya Stabs Indian Tourist in Road Rage Incident









A Thai cannabis vendor fought with an Indian tourist over a road rage incident in Pattaya last night. The man stabbed the tourist in the chest and put him in the hospital.

Many Foreign Tourists Injured After Boat Crashes into Pillar in Chalong, Phuket

The 25-year-old man, Mr. Nonthawat Sritamart, was promptly arrested by Pattaya Police after stabbing the Indian tourist only identified as Mr. Gulshan, aged 25, below his left chest.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





