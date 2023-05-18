Cannabis Vendor in Pattaya Stabs Indian Tourist in Road Rage Incident

Second Road in Pattaya.

Second Road in Pattaya. Photo: Ruslik0.




A Thai cannabis vendor fought with an Indian tourist over a road rage incident in Pattaya last night. The man stabbed the tourist in the chest and put him in the hospital.

Many Foreign Tourists Injured After Boat Crashes into Pillar in Chalong, Phuket

The 25-year-old man, Mr. Nonthawat Sritamart, was promptly arrested by Pattaya Police after stabbing the Indian tourist only identified as Mr. Gulshan, aged 25, below his left chest.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Second Road in Pattaya.

