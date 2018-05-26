Saturday, May 26, 2018
Mother suspects foul play in rescued daughter’s ‘suicide’

KHON KAEN: The mother of a 26-year-old woman reported to have hanged herself after being rescued from forced prostitution in Malaysia has called on authorities to launch an investigation, saying she suspects foul play in her daughter’s death.

Jandee Boonbandong, 45, sought help from provincial labour agencies after she was informed a few days ago of her daughter Thanya Kongpeera’s death in Kota Kinabalu, the capital of Sabah state in Malaysia.

