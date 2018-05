PHUKET: Police have arrested a man who attempted to rape his neighbour’s wife at a worker’s camp in Chalong by attacking her with a knife while her husband was out late Wednesday night (May 23).

Officers led by Chalong Police Chief Col Pakayot Tanongsak and Deputy Chief Lt Col Sanan Chanrong led the suspect, Jakraphan Chanayuth, 26, to retrace his steps in the attack at the worker’s camp, in Soi Baan Klang, yesterday (May 25).

