Alleged cat-killing Chachoengsao monk defrocked and charged with animal cruelty

TN May 18, 2023 0
A cat in Vietnam.

A stray cat. Photo: depositphotos.




A monk at a temple in Bang Pakong district of Thailand’s eastern province of Chachoengsao was arrested by police yesterday (Wednesday) and charged with animal cruelty after allegedly killing dozens of cats.

Wat Sothon Wararam Woraviharn in Chachoengsao

The arrest followed a complaint from Rattiya Tiaotrakul, who works for the Watchdog Thailand Foundation, accusing the 23-year-old monk, Phra Porndanai, of posting a message on Facebook asking if anyone needs to find a new home for brown kittens, but later asked for cats of any colour.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

