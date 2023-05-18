Pattaya Police Nab Remaining Suspects in Robbery Case Against Chinese Tourists

TN May 18, 2023 0
Chinese tourist girls in Pattaya

Chinese tourist girls in Pattaya. Photo: Portraitor / Pixabay.




Pattaya Police were finally able to catch all alleged fugitive robbers against Chinese tourists at a border spot in the Sa Kaeo province, Eastern Thailand.

TAT Pushes for Increased Visa Quota for Chinese Tourists

In the morning of today, May 17th, Pattaya Police arrested all remaining suspects in the robbery case against Chinese tourists living in Pattaya. The three men were identified as Mr. Sarawut Suthaphot, 31, the ringleader who planned the robbery, Mr. Nakarin Sae Teo, 26, and Mr. Wanchai Kreedkrai, 27. All were Thai nationals.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Chinese tourist girls in Pattaya

