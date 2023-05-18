Pattaya Police Nab Remaining Suspects in Robbery Case Against Chinese Tourists









Pattaya Police were finally able to catch all alleged fugitive robbers against Chinese tourists at a border spot in the Sa Kaeo province, Eastern Thailand.

In the morning of today, May 17th, Pattaya Police arrested all remaining suspects in the robbery case against Chinese tourists living in Pattaya. The three men were identified as Mr. Sarawut Suthaphot, 31, the ringleader who planned the robbery, Mr. Nakarin Sae Teo, 26, and Mr. Wanchai Kreedkrai, 27. All were Thai nationals.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

