Fifteen Students Injured After Minivan Crash in Prachinburi

TN May 19, 2023 0
Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani

Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




Fifteen Thai students have sustained injuries after a minivan crashed into a power pole in Prachinburi.

They arrived at the scene to find the damaged minivan on the side of the road with a broken power pole nearby. Fifteen students had sustained injuries and they were taken to nearby hospitals. The names of the injured students were withheld due to their age.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



