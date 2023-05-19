Fifteen Students Injured After Minivan Crash in Prachinburi
Fifteen Thai students have sustained injuries after a minivan crashed into a power pole in Prachinburi.
They arrived at the scene to find the damaged minivan on the side of the road with a broken power pole nearby. Fifteen students had sustained injuries and they were taken to nearby hospitals. The names of the injured students were withheld due to their age.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
