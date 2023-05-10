Police follow B78m money trail in ‘Aem Cyanide’ case

TN May 10, 2023 0
Thai baht banknotes

Thai baht banknotes. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Police are following the trail of about 78 million baht that circulated through bank accounts operated by alleged serial killer Sararat “Aem” Rangsiwuthaporn.

Actress to be questioned by Thai police over her purchase of cyanide

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Wednesday that 78 million baht had passed through bank accounts held by Ms Sararat. The money had been transferred to 11-12 people, said Pol Gen Surachate, who is leading the investigation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Bar girls in Walking Street, Pattaya

Future of Thai Sex Workers Relies on Election

TN May 10, 2023 0
Tourists on a beach in phuket

Thai Parent of NH Hotels Offers to Purchase Shares

TN May 10, 2023 0
Pattaya police at night.

Thai, Chinese Police Cooperate in Crackdown on Chinese Crooks

TN May 10, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Domestic Violence Incident in Phuket Leads to One Death

TN May 10, 2023 0
Bar girls in Walking Street, Pattaya

Future of Thai Sex Workers Relies on Election

TN May 10, 2023 0
Tourists on a beach in phuket

Thai Parent of NH Hotels Offers to Purchase Shares

TN May 10, 2023 0
Thai baht banknotes

Police follow B78m money trail in ‘Aem Cyanide’ case

TN May 10, 2023 0
Pattaya police at night.

Thai, Chinese Police Cooperate in Crackdown on Chinese Crooks

TN May 10, 2023 0