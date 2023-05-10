Police follow B78m money trail in ‘Aem Cyanide’ case









Police are following the trail of about 78 million baht that circulated through bank accounts operated by alleged serial killer Sararat “Aem” Rangsiwuthaporn.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Wednesday that 78 million baht had passed through bank accounts held by Ms Sararat. The money had been transferred to 11-12 people, said Pol Gen Surachate, who is leading the investigation.

