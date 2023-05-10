Thai, Chinese Police Cooperate in Crackdown on Chinese Crooks

BANGKOK, May 10 (TNA) – National police chief sent Thai immigration police to China to work with Chinese police in a crackdown on Chinese criminals using Thailand as their base for illegal activities.

5 Chinese nationals arrested in Pattaya for setting up religious sect, selling magic potion

Thai immigration police flew to China to seek cooperation and exchange of information with Chinese police. The one –week trip from May 5-11 is aimed to prevent Chinese criminals from fleeing to Thailand and using the kingdom as hideouts.

