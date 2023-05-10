Thai Parent of NH Hotels Offers to Purchase Shares

BANGKOK (NNT) – Spanish stock market regulator CNMV has suspended the trading of shares in NH Hotel Group SA pending information from the company, just as its Thailand-based parent company offered to buy NH stocks in the market.

According to Reuters, the regulator said the suspension was a “precautionary measure” taken “while relevant information on the aforementioned entity is disseminated”.

Minor International, based in Bangkok, which already owns a 94% stake in NH, said in a separate statement issued after the CNMV’s announcement that it would buy outstanding shares on the Madrid stock exchange for a 30-day period at a price no higher than 4.50 euros per share.

