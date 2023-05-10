Future of Thai Sex Workers Relies on Election









Thailand’s sex workers are optimistic that a new government after the May 14th election will pass legislation that helps to decriminalize the country’s thriving sex industry, which provides livelihoods to an estimated 300,000 people, unofficially.

Future of Law on Protection of Sex Workers Lies with Next Government, Thai Activists Say

Officially, the Thai Government has in the past claimed there was no prostitution in Thailand, a statement widely scoffed at by critics and activists.

