Future of Thai Sex Workers Relies on Election

TN May 10, 2023 0
Bar girls in Walking Street, Pattaya

Girls inside a night club in Pattaya. Photo: lynhdan / flickr.




Thailand’s sex workers are optimistic that a new government after the May 14th election will pass legislation that helps to decriminalize the country’s thriving sex industry, which provides livelihoods to an estimated 300,000 people, unofficially.

Future of Law on Protection of Sex Workers Lies with Next Government, Thai Activists Say

Officially, the Thai Government has in the past claimed there was no prostitution in Thailand, a statement widely scoffed at by critics and activists.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Tourists on a beach in phuket

Thai Parent of NH Hotels Offers to Purchase Shares

TN May 10, 2023 0
Thai baht banknotes

Police follow B78m money trail in ‘Aem Cyanide’ case

TN May 10, 2023 0
Pattaya police at night.

Thai, Chinese Police Cooperate in Crackdown on Chinese Crooks

TN May 10, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Domestic Violence Incident in Phuket Leads to One Death

TN May 10, 2023 0
Bar girls in Walking Street, Pattaya

Future of Thai Sex Workers Relies on Election

TN May 10, 2023 0
Tourists on a beach in phuket

Thai Parent of NH Hotels Offers to Purchase Shares

TN May 10, 2023 0
Thai baht banknotes

Police follow B78m money trail in ‘Aem Cyanide’ case

TN May 10, 2023 0
Pattaya police at night.

Thai, Chinese Police Cooperate in Crackdown on Chinese Crooks

TN May 10, 2023 0