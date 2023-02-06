Nine Swedish Tourists Survive after Boat Capsizes in Krabi

February 6, 2023 TN
Koh Poda island in Krabi

Longtail boat at Koh Poda island in Krabi. Photo: Ioana Maria (Pixabay).




Nine Swedish tourists have survived after a long-tailed boat capsized in Krabi.

Rescue teams went to the scene to find nine male and female Swedish nationals and the boat captain in the sea near the long-tailed boat which was capsized. They were all rescued and safely taken back to land.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Muay Thai competitor attempts a high kick but it is blocked by his opponent

Muay Thai Festival Takes Place in Hua Hin

February 6, 2023 TN
Speedboat in Thailand

Speedboat catches fire, sinks off Koh Samui, no-one hurt

February 5, 2023 TN
Ferry at Haad Rin pier in Koh Phangan

German Man Missing After Jumping From Ferry Near Koh Phangan Island

February 1, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

Covid becoming seasonal, annual vaccination will suffice

February 6, 2023 TN
Immigration officer and volunteer at Baan Laem Police Checkpoint, Chanthaburi Province

Rules Tightened for Police Checkpoints

February 6, 2023 TN
Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport

Russian Plane Breaks Down While Taking Off in Phuket

February 6, 2023 TN
Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok

Two hunger strikers charged with lèse majesté still conscious, very weak

February 6, 2023 TN
Collapsed buildings and debris in Van, Turkey due to an earthquake

Hundreds killed in major earthquake on the Turkey-Syria border

February 6, 2023 TN