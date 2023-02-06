Nine Swedish Tourists Survive after Boat Capsizes in Krabi
Nine Swedish tourists have survived after a long-tailed boat capsized in Krabi.
Rescue teams went to the scene to find nine male and female Swedish nationals and the boat captain in the sea near the long-tailed boat which was capsized. They were all rescued and safely taken back to land.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
