Muay Thai Festival Takes Place in Hua Hin

Muay Thai competitor attempts a high kick but it is blocked by his opponent. photo: Eric Langley. CC BY 2.0.









PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, Feb 6 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Royal Thai Army organize the Amazing Thailand Muay Thai Festival to mark the National Muay Thai Day on Feb 6 and to promote the national heritage and tourism.

The festival takes place from Feb 4-6 at Rajabhakti Park and Suan Son Pradipat Beach and nearby locations in Hua Hin district to honour Phra San Phet VIII, also known as Phra Chao Sua, a king in the Ayutthaya period for his dedication to develop Muay Thai techniques, passed down from generation to generation.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

