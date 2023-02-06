Muay Thai Festival Takes Place in Hua Hin
PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, Feb 6 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Royal Thai Army organize the Amazing Thailand Muay Thai Festival to mark the National Muay Thai Day on Feb 6 and to promote the national heritage and tourism.
The festival takes place from Feb 4-6 at Rajabhakti Park and Suan Son Pradipat Beach and nearby locations in Hua Hin district to honour Phra San Phet VIII, also known as Phra Chao Sua, a king in the Ayutthaya period for his dedication to develop Muay Thai techniques, passed down from generation to generation.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
