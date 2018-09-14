Chiang Mai park to be proposed for world heritage status





BANGKOK, 14th September 2018 (NNT) – The World Heritage Committee has given its approval to proposals to acknowledge cultural heritage sites throughout Chiang Mai, which is to submit a request for UNESCO World Heritage status this September 30.

Khun Sirikitiya Jensen led the drafting of an action plan for the development and preservation of historic and cultural sites in Chiang Mai, once the capital of the Lanna Kingdom. Feedback on the plan is being collected so that Si Thep Historical Park can be proposed for World Heritage status.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

