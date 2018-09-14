Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai park to be proposed for world heritage status

By TN / September 14, 2018

BANGKOK, 14th September 2018 (NNT) – The World Heritage Committee has given its approval to proposals to acknowledge cultural heritage sites throughout Chiang Mai, which is to submit a request for UNESCO World Heritage status this September 30.

Khun Sirikitiya Jensen led the drafting of an action plan for the development and preservation of historic and cultural sites in Chiang Mai, once the capital of the Lanna Kingdom. Feedback on the plan is being collected so that Si Thep Historical Park can be proposed for World Heritage status.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close