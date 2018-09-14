Admin court gives redress to Dtac’s 850 Mhz phone users until December 15





The Central Administrative Court has ordered the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to provide redress to mobile phone subscribers using 850 megahertz spectrum of Total Access Communications (Dtac) until December 15.

Dtac’s concession for 850 Mhz spectrum is due to expire on midnight of September 15 and this will affect the remaining Dtac’s phone subscribers, numbering about 90,000, who are yet to transfer to other phone operators or to other frequency spectrum of Dtac otherwise their services will be disconnected after midnight of September 15.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

