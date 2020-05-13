COVID-19: Koh Tao Punishes Tourists without masks with Push Ups

COVID-19: Koh Tao Punishes Tourists without masks with Push Ups1 min read
SURAT THANI (NNT) – Koh Tao authorities have been punishing tourists, who were caught not wearing masks, by making them do push ups and jumping jacks.
In Koh Thao, Surat Thani province, Mr. Nopparit Chamnanrit, Deputy District Chief and Mr. Kobchai Saowalak, Subdistrict headman, together with policemen and local officers, set up a COVID-19 checkpoint at the junction near Koh Tao pier.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand