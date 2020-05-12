Thailand records just two new Coronavirus cases

Thailand records just two new Coronavirus cases1 min read
Two new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Thailand today, bringing the country’s cumulative total to 3,017, according to the daily update on the pandemic situation by the CCSA. The death toll remains at 56 and two more patients have returned home, bringing total recoveries to 2,798.
One of the two new cases is a 51-year old Thai woman living in Narathiwat, whose baby-sitter was infected, but her condition is not serious, said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin today. The other is a 19-year old woman in Bangkok, whose three family members previously tested positive.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World