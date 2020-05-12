Tue. May 12th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand records just two new Coronavirus cases

1 min read
6 mins ago TN
A pack of face masks

A pack of face masks. Photo: De an Sun / Unsplash.


Two new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Thailand today, bringing the country’s cumulative total to 3,017, according to the daily update on the pandemic situation by the CCSA. The death toll remains at 56 and two more patients have returned home, bringing total recoveries to 2,798.

One of the two new cases is a 51-year old Thai woman living in Narathiwat, whose baby-sitter was infected, but her condition is not serious, said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin today. The other is a 19-year old woman in Bangkok, whose three family members previously tested positive.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19: State of Emergency Unlikely to be Extended

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

11 Provinces affected by Summer Storms

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

CCSA to draw up a list of business and leisure activities which can resume

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand records just two new Coronavirus cases

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: State of Emergency Unlikely to be Extended

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

11 Provinces affected by Summer Storms

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Naked man steals woman’s motorcycle in Nakhon Si Thammarat

28 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close