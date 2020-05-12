COVID-19: State of Emergency Unlikely to be Extended





BANGKOK, May 11 (TNA) — The secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC) said the state of emergency might not be extended after it ends on May 31.

Gen Somsak Roongsita voiced his anticipation as the National Intelligence Agency and the Internal Security Operations Command were conducting an opinion survey on the impacts of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations imposed to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

