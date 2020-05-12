Tue. May 12th, 2020

COVID-19: State of Emergency Unlikely to be Extended

Prime Minister Prayut on a visit during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Prayut on a visit during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK, May 11 (TNA) — The secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC) said the state of emergency might not be extended after it ends on May 31.

Gen Somsak Roongsita voiced his anticipation as the National Intelligence Agency and the Internal Security Operations Command were conducting an opinion survey on the impacts of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations imposed to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

