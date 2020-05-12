Phuket officials report zero Coronavirus cases, total holds at 224

Phuket officials report zero Coronavirus cases, total holds at 2241 min read
PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (May 12) reported zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. With zero new cases reported today, the total number of people in Phuket officially confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began remains at 224.
According to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning, so far 9,833 people had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19, an increase of 70 on the 9,763 reported yesterday.
By The Phuket News