COVID-19: Phuket dispersal raises fear

Phuket street

Cars on Phuket street. Photo: Pixabay.


The mass exodus of people exiting Phuket has renewed fears of a resurgence of Covid-19 infections after four new infections were found on the island on Sunday, prompting the government to ramp up disease control measures to screen returnees heading to their homes from the island province.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the closure of all tourism-related businesses in Phuket, putting numerous workers out of work. Those who wanted to return to their home provinces were until recently unable to do so due to restrictions imposed on inter-provincial travel during the lockdown.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

