CCSA to draw up a list of business and leisure activities which can resume

CCSA to draw up a list of business and leisure activities which can resume1 min read
Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is likely to decide on Friday on a full list of business and leisure activities which will be allowed to resume, as part of the second phase of lockdown relaxations, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said today.
He said that, for the time being, the issue remains open, but he hinted at the retail, wholesale and leisure activities that are likely to be allowed to resume on Sunday.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World