Coronavirus Cases Rise By 6, No New Deaths





BANGKOK, May 11 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported six new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection and referred to the second round of business reopening.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the six new cases raised the total to 3,015. They included a six-year-old Thai boy in Narathiwat province who came in close contact with a previous patient. Another case was a Thai man aged 19 in Phuket province. He visited a crowded place and fell sick on May 5.

