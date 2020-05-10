Sun. May 10th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Wuhan Tops Chinese Travellers’ Wish Lists in 2020, New Report Shows

People wearing masks inside a airport terminal in China during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

People wearing masks inside a airport terminal in China during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Photo: T. Watanabe / Pixabay.


According to the report, Wuhan – the hardest hit city during the coronavirus outbreak – is at the top of wish lists for travellers, who said they want to contribute to the economic development in the region following the epidemic. Beijing was the next most popular choice, followed by Chongqing.

Travellers with low incomes are especially interested in travelling as hotels and attractions offer lower prices. The report said that people in this group are expected to take 3.8 trips on average this year, up from 1.6 trips the previous year.

Further, it is estimated that people will spend 5,746 yuan ($811) on travel this year, 734 yuan higher than in 2019.

Wuhan Tops Chinese Travellers' Wish Lists in 2020, New Report Shows

