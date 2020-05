NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The body of a newborn baby boy was found in a park pond at Walailak University, Tha Sala campus, on Monday, police said.

The discovery was reported to Tha Sala police about 10.30am, duty officer Pol Maj Jitrakorn Konglua said.

Nujaree Raekrun

BANGKOK POST

