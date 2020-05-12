Tue. May 12th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Intoxicated Thai man climbs power pole in Pattaya to protest

1 min read
57 mins ago TN
Electric Pole, Thailand

Electric Pole in Thailand. Photo: Theerawat Sangprakarn / flickr.


Pattaya – An intoxicated 59 year old Thai man climbed a power pole this morning in Pattaya to protest the lack of government financial aid given to him during the current Covid19 Coronavirus situation in Thailand.

The man, identified as 59 year old Phaibun Wisetsri, is a currently unemployed boat driver in Pattaya who previously made a living transporting tourists to and from local islands.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Chonburi province has no new confirmed cases of Coronavirus for sixteen days

2 days ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Foreign trio nabbed for swimming in Pattaya

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Pattaya Blocks Access to Beaches to Curb Coronavirus

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand records just two new Coronavirus cases

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: State of Emergency Unlikely to be Extended

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

11 Provinces affected by Summer Storms

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Naked man steals woman’s motorcycle in Nakhon Si Thammarat

33 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close