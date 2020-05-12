Intoxicated Thai man climbs power pole in Pattaya to protest





Pattaya – An intoxicated 59 year old Thai man climbed a power pole this morning in Pattaya to protest the lack of government financial aid given to him during the current Covid19 Coronavirus situation in Thailand.

The man, identified as 59 year old Phaibun Wisetsri, is a currently unemployed boat driver in Pattaya who previously made a living transporting tourists to and from local islands.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

