Tue. May 12th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Naked man steals woman’s motorcycle in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 min read
33 mins ago TN
Ratchadamnoen Street in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Ratchadamnoen Street in Nakhon Si Thammarat Downtown. Photo: Oatz.


NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A naked man seized a motorcycle from a shocked woman at an intersection in Sichon district on Sunday and rode off on it, and police finally found him at a nearby market on Tuesday – still without clothes.

Sunday’s incident occurred in full view of pedestrians and motorists. It was videoed and posted on the Ruamphon Khon Tha Sala Facebook page and, unsurprisingly, went viral.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nujaree Raekrun
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Dead baby found in university pond in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Spaniard allegedly stabs Chilean man to death in Koh Phangan

2 days ago TN
1 min read

German expat, 55, found hanged at home near Khao Lak

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand records just two new Coronavirus cases

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: State of Emergency Unlikely to be Extended

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

11 Provinces affected by Summer Storms

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Naked man steals woman’s motorcycle in Nakhon Si Thammarat

33 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close