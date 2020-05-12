Naked man steals woman’s motorcycle in Nakhon Si Thammarat





NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A naked man seized a motorcycle from a shocked woman at an intersection in Sichon district on Sunday and rode off on it, and police finally found him at a nearby market on Tuesday – still without clothes.

Sunday’s incident occurred in full view of pedestrians and motorists. It was videoed and posted on the Ruamphon Khon Tha Sala Facebook page and, unsurprisingly, went viral.

