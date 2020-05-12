Naked man steals woman’s motorcycle in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Naked man steals woman’s motorcycle in Nakhon Si Thammarat1 min read
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A naked man seized a motorcycle from a shocked woman at an intersection in Sichon district on Sunday and rode off on it, and police finally found him at a nearby market on Tuesday – still without clothes.
Sunday’s incident occurred in full view of pedestrians and motorists. It was videoed and posted on the Ruamphon Khon Tha Sala Facebook page and, unsurprisingly, went viral.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Nujaree Raekrun
BANGKOK POST