11 Provinces affected by Summer Storms
BANGKOK(NNT)-Summer storms have affected many parts of the country. Agricultural plots and residences are among the most damaged. In Chantaburi province, valuable durian trees were felled causing hundreds of thousand of baht in damage, while a number of houses were struck by falling trees.
At Pong Nam Ron district in Chantuburi province, summer storms with strong winds caused broken trees and branches to fall on the grocery store of Mrs. Worawan Phankaen วรวรรณ์. Fortunately no one was hurt. Villagers and officials got together to cut up the tree branches that fell on her house and attended to the damage.
