11 Provinces affected by Summer Storms





BANGKOK(NNT)-Summer storms have affected many parts of the country. Agricultural plots and residences are among the most damaged. In Chantaburi province, valuable durian trees were felled causing hundreds of thousand of baht in damage, while a number of houses were struck by falling trees.

At Pong Nam Ron district in Chantuburi province, summer storms with strong winds caused broken trees and branches to fall on the grocery store of Mrs. Worawan Phankaen วรวรรณ์. Fortunately no one was hurt. Villagers and officials got together to cut up the tree branches that fell on her house and attended to the damage.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



