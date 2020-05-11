Tue. May 12th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

11 Provinces affected by Summer Storms

1 min read
16 mins ago TN
Storm in Bangkok

Bangkok under the Monsoon storm. Photo: DANIEL JULIE.


BANGKOK(NNT)-Summer storms have affected many parts of the country. Agricultural plots and residences are among the most damaged. In Chantaburi province, valuable durian trees were felled causing hundreds of thousand of baht in damage, while a number of houses were struck by falling trees.

At Pong Nam Ron district in Chantuburi province, summer storms with strong winds caused broken trees and branches to fall on the grocery store of Mrs. Worawan Phankaen วรวรรณ์. Fortunately no one was hurt. Villagers and officials got together to cut up the tree branches that fell on her house and attended to the damage.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand records just two new Coronavirus cases

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: State of Emergency Unlikely to be Extended

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

CCSA to draw up a list of business and leisure activities which can resume

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand records just two new Coronavirus cases

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: State of Emergency Unlikely to be Extended

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

11 Provinces affected by Summer Storms

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Naked man steals woman’s motorcycle in Nakhon Si Thammarat

28 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close