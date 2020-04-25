Sat. Apr 25th, 2020

Summer storms ravage 250 houses in three northern provinces

Floods and landslides in Laplae District, Uttaradit

Floods and landslides in Laplae District, Uttaradit. Photo: เทวประภาส มากคล้าย.


Fierce summer storms pounded three northern provinces — Phayao, Uttaradit and Phitsanulok — damaging more than 250 houses on Friday and early Saturday, as the weather office issued a storm warning for upper Thailand.

In Phayao, a violent storm hit five tambons — Fai Kwang, Wiang, Mae Lao, Thung Phasuk and Romyen — in Chaing Kham district at about 7.25pm on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Saiarun Pinaduang, Boonnam Kerdkaew and Chinnawat Singha
BANGKOK POST

