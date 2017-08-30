Illegal plantations in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani removed

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, 30 August 2017, (NNT) – National park and security officials have jointly worked together to remove para rubber plantations growing illegally on a combined 200 rai of reserved land in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani provinces.

The anti-encroachment operation, which was supervised by Acting Deputy Director of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Maj Gen Attaporn Intharathat, was conducted at Sikiet Waterfall National Park in Sichon district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province and a reserved area for wildlife and plants in Kanjanadit district of Surat Thani province.

