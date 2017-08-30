Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Home > South > Illegal plantations in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani removed

Illegal plantations in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani removed

Drying rubber in Thailand
TN South 0

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, 30 August 2017, (NNT) – National park and security officials have jointly worked together to remove para rubber plantations growing illegally on a combined 200 rai of reserved land in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani provinces.

The anti-encroachment operation, which was supervised by Acting Deputy Director of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Maj Gen Attaporn Intharathat, was conducted at Sikiet Waterfall National Park in Sichon district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province and a reserved area for wildlife and plants in Kanjanadit district of Surat Thani province.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Phetchaburi fishermen’s bodies found

Breaking News

Protest monk not welcome in Hua Hin

Breaking News

Singaporean arrested with 4,000 ecstasy pills in Songkhla, attempts suicide

Leave a Reply