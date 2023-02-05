Couple arrested in Roi Et for robbing petrol stations across Northeast

February 5, 2023 TN
PT LPG gas station in Thailand

PT LPG gas station in Thailand. Photo: Sry85. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police on Sunday morning raided two spots in the northeastern province of Roi-et and arrested a man and his common-law wife for thefts at petrol stations in 14 northeastern provinces.

The raids followed a complaint filed with CSD in January by PTG Agency Plt, which operates PT petrol stations nationwide, that thieves had broken open the safes at 32 PT stations in 14 northeastern provinces and made of with about 2 million baht cash in total.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



