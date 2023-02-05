Bangkok Airways suspends Bangkok-Hat Yai and Bangkok-Da Nang services









Bangkok Airways has announced the suspension of Bangkok-Hat Yai-Bangkok and Bangkok-Da Nang-Bangkok routes, effective March 1st and May 1st respectively.

No reason was given for the suspension of the services, but the airline says that customers who have already made advance bookings for flights on the two routes can request a refund in the form of either a travel voucher, which can be used to buy tickets on other airlines, or cash.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





