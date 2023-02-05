Bangkok Airways suspends Bangkok-Hat Yai and Bangkok-Da Nang services

February 5, 2023 TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport. Photo: D.G. Bouma. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Bangkok Airways has announced the suspension of Bangkok-Hat Yai-Bangkok and Bangkok-Da Nang-Bangkok routes, effective March 1st and May 1st respectively.

No reason was given for the suspension of the services, but the airline says that customers who have already made advance bookings for flights on the two routes can request a refund in the form of either a travel voucher, which can be used to buy tickets on other airlines, or cash.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



