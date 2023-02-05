Digital IDs Approved for Use in Boarding Domestic Flights

February 5, 2023 TN
Domestic entrance at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Domestic entrance at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Photo: Mattes.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has approved the use of digital IDs to verify passengers’ identities when boarding domestic flights.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has allowed the use of digital IDs for domestic flight travel. Passengers can present their digital ID from a certified state agency, such as D.DOPA or the DLT QR License created by the Department of Land Transport, for authentication. However, the spokesperson warned that screenshots and photos of physical ID cards are not permitted due to the high risk of forgery.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand



